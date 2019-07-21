Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2019 New Tamil Nadu house ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New Tamil Nadu house to be set up in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Jul 21, 2019, 6:18 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 6:19 am IST
A new bus terminus at an estimated cost of `150 crore will be established at Kuthambakkam near Tirumazhisai, on the outskirts of Chennai, he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Mr O. Pannserselvam
Chennai: In a bid to widen its upcountry liaison footprint, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led AIADMK government will establish a new ‘Tamil Nadu Housecum-Cultural Centre’ in Mumbai, on the lines of the ‘Tamil Nadu House’ in New Delhi.

This new facility in Mumbai was being created in response to demands from various quarters to enable people from Tamil Nadu and government officials on official work have a place to stay in Mumbai, besides for follow-up activities with companies and organisations based there which will in turn help to promote industrial, cultural and tourism development in Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister, Mr O. Pannserselvam, announced in the Assembly on Saturday.            

 

Responding to the debate on demands for grants for a host of departments including Public (portfolio held by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami), Finance, Planning, Legislative Assembly, Elections, Housing, Rural Housing, Urban development and CMDA, Mr Panneerselvam said the new initiative was being taken up by the present government "with the blessings of Amma".

Making a slew of announcements that come under the above departments, Mr. Panneerselvam said a new Ex-Servicemen's Centre will be constructed in Madurai at a cost of Rs 88 lakh.

Under 'Planning', he said 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) cells will be set up at the district level to gauge the extent to which develop programmes reached the targeted groups.

He said 'SDG' units will be created in every department, adding, performance of these schemes will be ranked every month at the district and block levels and annual award will be given based on their performance.

Mr. Pannerselvam said the internal audit functions and cells of various departments, state PSUs' and state-assisted organisations will be subsumed under a common name, "State Government Audit Department".

He announced that the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) will construct 1.253 apartment blocks across the state at a cost of `349 crore under various self-financing schemes at the district level. A new shopping-cum-office complex is planned to come up at Ganapathy in Coimbatore at a cost of `9.10 crore.

He said under the Tamil Nadu Vision 2023 long-term programme, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has planned to build 24,000 multi-storied tenemants and 82,000 individual houses with a total outlay of Rs 4,860 crore, as part of the State's efforts to create slum-free urban habitats. A large block of 1,152 flats at a cost of Rs 121.01 crore will come up at Perumbakkam near Chennai, he added.

Mr. Panneerselvam said, while `2.25 crore will be invested to fix CCTV cameras at the two major mofussil bus terminals at Koyambedu and Madhavaram, another Rs 40 crore will be spent to build an expanded flower market at Koyambedu wholesale market. The CMDA will build a multi-level parking facility for vehicles near the Velacherry MRTS station at a cost of `80 crore, he disclosed.

In metropolitan Chennai area, building plans for less than 1,200 square feet buildings submitted for CMDA's approval should be cleared within 30 days, Mr. Panneerselvam said. The plans will be "deemed to have been approved" if they were not cleared within that stipulated period, he disclosed.

The Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the Finance portfolio, further announced that 'festival advance' for government employees and teachers is being doubled from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The TNHB will construct individual houses to be owned by MLAs' in Chennai, he disclosed, adding, MLAs' without their own houses can avail of this scheme and pay the cost in installments.

The House passed various Bills including the Appropriation Bill for the year 2019-20. Winding up the proceedings, the Assembly Speaker, Mr P Dhanapal said that this particular session from June 28 was held for 16 days when demands for grants for various departments were passed.

He said Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami had made 42 statements under 'Rule 110 of the Assembly' in this session, giving highlights of the proceedings. The Assembly during 2019, had so far met for 28 days including seven days when the House also met in the evenings, he said and complemented the CM for his quick responses in the House, displaying his sharp memory. The House took up six special mentions during this session, while 32 Bills were moved in the Assembly.  

Later in the evening, on a motion moved by the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. O. Pannerselvam, the Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die.

Tags: tamil nadu housing board, edappadi k. palaniswami, aiadmk, o. pannserselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


