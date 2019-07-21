Major reshuffle: Centre appoints 4 new Governers, shifts 2

New Delhi: The Union government transferred two governers and appointed new governors in four states — West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland and Bihar — on Saturday.

Anandiben Patel, who was governor of Madhya Pradesh since January 2018, has been shifted to Uttar Pradesh, while senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon, who was governor of Bihar, has been transferred to Madhya Pradesh. Phagu Chauhan replaces Mr Tandon as Bihar governor. Former member of Parliament and Union minister of parliamentary affairs in 1990-91, Mr Jagdeep Dhankhar — who is a senior Supreme Court advocate — is the new governor of West Bengal. He replaces Keshari Nath Tripathi, whose term comes to an end later this month. The BJP was not too happy with the working style of outgoin governor Kesari Nath Tripathi.

BJP veteran from Chhattisgarh Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the governor of Tripura, a post held by Kaptan Singh Solanki since August last year. Mr Solanki was the governor of Haryana from July 2014 and then of Tripura. His term comes to an end on July 27.

Retired Intelligence Bureau special director N. Ravi, who was the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks, has been appointed as the governor of Nagaland. The 1976-batch IPS officer has worked closely with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and broadly worked on a treaty with dominant Naga group NSCN-IM to reach an agreement with the government.

Early this week two appointments were made – Odisha BJP leader Biswa Bhushan Harichandan was appointed Andhra Pradesh governor and and Anusuiya Uikey was appointed Chhatisgarh governor.