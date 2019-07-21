Kochi: August floods keep haunting

According to the data from the IMD 13 out of the 14 districts in the state is still facing a deficient monsoon ranging from 21 percent to 57 percent.

KOCHI: Even though Kerala is still reeling under a 36 percent rainfall deficit people are mortally afraid of a flood-like situation that devastated the state last year on the first sign of widespread rains with moderate intensity for the past two days. Messages exchanged in social media platforms with climate scientists show that the fear factor is quite palpable.

As the Indian Meteor-ological Department has forecasted the possibility of good rains in many place in the state after July 16 and placed districts such as Idukki on red alert people, especially living outside the state, started sending messages worrying about relatives back home. A typical message received from someone living in a metropolitan city asked whether it be proper if the IMD forecast was forwarded to the relatives in Idukki.

“I have relatives living in some of these places who suffered heavy losses during last year’s flood. Is it OK if I forward this information to them” said the message. A climate scientist in Kochi replied that ‘don’t expect a flooding situation like last year. He however cautioned about landslides and water logging in the high range areas.

Another worried person wanted to know the situation in Perumbavoor as his family was living there. He was asked to not to worry as there will not be much issues. People who faced the flood fury in places like Aluva are also worried the rains and water-level going in River Periyar. The state has received a total rainfall of 723.41 mm during June 1 to July 20 as against the long-term average of 1,126.7 mm, down 36 percent. According to the data from the IMD 13 out of the 14 districts in the state is still facing a deficient monsoon ranging from 21 percent to 57 percent.