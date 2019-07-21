Cricket World Cup 2019

'If we die, we shall die together,' say residents of flood battered Bihar village

Published Jul 21, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Villagers said they did not get any help from the administration and they tried their best to reduce the risk of flooding.
As many as 33 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity. (Photo: ANI)
 As many as 33 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity.

Darbhanga: As floods continue to wreak havoc in Bihar, residents of Dhadhiya village have shown exemplary unity in times of distress. The residents, along with their cattle, have gathered at one place so that they are together in case the situation worsens further.

"We thought if we die, we will die together. We have kept our cattle in a shed made of sarees. We are waiting for government aid as the situation has worsened here. Many of us have lost our homes and we have no food and fodder for our cattle," a local said.

 

Villagers said they did not get any help from the administration and they tried their best to reduce the risk of flooding but all their endeavours went in vain as the water level continues to rise around the village.

"It is disheartening to see no official from the government has visited us. We do not have water to drink. We all gathered here to help each other. Our rations, household materials and furniture have submerged in floodwater," a villager said.

Villagers are unable to travel to safe places as transportation has been severely affected.

"Transportation has been severely affected. We appeal to the government to construct proper roads so that in such a situation one can move to safer places," another villager said.

As many as 33 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity.

The state government is providing Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families.

...
