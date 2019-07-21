Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2019 Govt trims Skill Ind ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt trims Skill India fund allocation to states by 20 per cent

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 21, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Centre had allocated Rs 3K-crore to states for 2016-20 period.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: The NDA government’s ambitious Skill India scheme, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started in 2015 with the aim of providing short term training to one crore people, had to cut down its fund allocation to states by 20 per cent within three years of its implementation, owing to large amount of money going unspent and slow performance of states across the country.

Considering the fact that 17 out of the 29 states of the country are being directly or indirectly ruled by the BJP, the poor performance of states in a flagship scheme like Skill India which is the brainchild of the Prime Min-ister, comes a major emb-arrassment for the Centre.

 

Under the centrally sponsored state managed (CSSM) component of Skill India scheme which is also known as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the Centre had allocated Rs 3,000 crore to all states for the period between 2016 and 2020 (as it is a four year scheme).

However after evaluation it was found that a lot of funds were going unspent and the overall progress by states was too slow. Subsequently the funds for states under the CSSM component had to be cut down by 20 per cent to Rs 2,400 crore, highly placed sources said.

Sources aware of developments said that out of rationalised financial allocation to states of Rs 2,400 crore, around Rs 780 crore have been sent to states till June 2019.

Under the CSSM component of PMKVY, states are responsible for implementing the scheme. Apart from CSSM, the other component of PMKVY is centrally sponsored centrally managed (CSCM), which is implemented directly by the Centre.

Soon after PMKVY had been launched in 2015, proposals from all the 29 states and seven Union territories were received by the Centre. After their evaluation, approval of training around 20 lakh candidates under CSSM component of PMKVY was given and the sum of Rs 3,000 crore was allocated to the states for 2016-20.

But after a periodical review of the scheme, it was found that the speed of implementation of the scheme in majority of the states was too slow, and the funds were going unspent.

...
Tags: nda government, prime minister narendra modi, fund allocation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

K. M. Abhijith

Congress leaders differ over KSU protest

SC/ST Welfare Minister A.K. Balan hands over the keys of houses built for flood affected families in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Financial assistance for the affected families was also distributed on the occasion.

Alappuzha: Flood victims still waiting for aid

According to the data from the IMD 13 out of the 14 districts in the state is still facing a deficient monsoon ranging from 21 percent to 57 percent.

Kochi: August floods keep haunting

Elevated Corridors above with ‘dedicated bus lanes’ below will facilitate greater adoption of public transport

Bengaluru needs elevated roads... as dedicated bus lanes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Osmania University students gherao A Nagarjuna’s house

Jubilee Hills police detain students who came to protest in front of the house of Telugu actor A. Nagarjuna in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Leaders recall Sheila Dikshit 15-yeaer record in Delhi

Sheila Dikshit.

Student from AP commits suicide

The body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. (Photo: File I Representational)

Manish Sisodia files criminal complaint against BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Sisodia has filed the complaint under section 200 of CrPC for commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of IPC for making false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media. (Photo: File)

Uttarakhand: Padma Shri awardee throws his weight behind liquor bottling plant

Padma Shri awardee and Garhwali folk singer Narendra Singh Negi on Saturday supported the liquor bottling plant at Dadua village in the district. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham