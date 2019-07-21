Cricket World Cup 2019

Books on Hindu kings to be put up in BJP headquarters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Jul 21, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 2:22 am IST
Historians glorified Mughals instead of orginal Hindu rules: Tiwari.
Books and biographies of legendary king Vikramaditya, who started the ‘Vikram Samvat’, the traditional Hindu calendar, Shivaji and emperor Ashoka will be occupying prominent space in the library.
NEW DELHI: It is time for Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to know more about the Hindu kings than the Mughal dynasty and its rulers. To educate the saffron functionaries and workers of the “great” Hindu rulers, the newly-built library inside the Delhi BJP headquarters is now being filled with the book and biographies of these kings and emperors.

Books and biographies of legendary king Vikrama-ditya, who started the ‘Vikram Samvat’, the traditional Hindu calendar, the icon of Hindu nationalism, Shivaji and emperor Ashoka will be occupying prominent space in the saffron library at Pandit Pant Marg at the National Capital.  

 

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has asked the party functionaries to get on with the task. This incidentally is also an attempt to “correct the perception of Left-minded historians and int-ellectuals, who glorified the Mughals instead of the ori-ginal Hindu rulers of Ind-ia,” said a top BJP leader.

The library is expected to be inaugurated next week. A source close to Mr Tiwari said that the library had all sorts of books including on Muslim rulers — particularly those belonging to the Mughal dynasty. But Mr Tiwari was of the view that the Hindu rulers were not prominently mentioned in the history books as these were mostly authored by those having leaning towards the Left.

“But orders are being placed to get the history books on all great Hindu kings and dynasties for our library,” a party office bearer told this newspaper.

The BJP leadership has directed all its state unit and districts headquarters to build a library for workers in line of a library built in its new national headquarters.

It is learnt that Mr Tiwari has directed office secretary to arrange books on Nanda Empire, Maurya E-mpire, Gupta Empire, Sat-avahana Empire, Chalukya Dynasty, Tomara Dynasty, Maratha Empire and other Hindu rulers or dynasty.

Convener, Delhi BJP e-library cell, Shobha Vijender said that at present library at party’s state headquarters has acquired 1,000 books and 1,500 e-books ranging on different topics.

Tags: hindu kings, bjp headquarters, books
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


