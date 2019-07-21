5-year-old Asiatic lion suffering paralysis dies in Hyderabad zoo

The hind legs of the lion, Jeetu, were paralysed and it was being treated for the last 12 days. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Hyderabad: A five-year-old Asiatic lion who had been suffering from paralysis died due to multiple organ failure at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The hind legs of the lion, Jeetu, were paralysed and it was being treated for the last 12 days.

The lion was unable to stand since July 8. It was under intensive care treatment at Summer House area of the park, officials said.

The zoo administration had sought the opinion of veterinarians for Jeetu's treatment, but he could not be saved.

A post-mortem was conducted, which revealed that multiple organ failure and lesions were the cause of his death. Samples were collected and sent to Veterinary Biological and Rech Institute and another veterinary college to confirm the cause of death.

He was born on May 2014 to Asiatic lions Atul and Jyothi.