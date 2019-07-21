2 students hurt in ‘mysterious’ Odisha blast

Though the exact reason behind the blast is still unclear, senior Police officials have reached the school to conduct a probe into the matter.

BHUBANESWAR: At least two students sustained critical injuries following a “mysterious” explosion inside Magura Upper Primary school in Aska of Ganjam district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when all the students of the school were reportedly going to have their food under the mid-day meal programme.

Sources said a student reportedly stumbled upon an unidentified object, suspected to be a tabiz (amulet). Later, there was an explosion after the student threw the amulet on the floor.

Though the exact reason behind the blast is still unclear, senior Police officials have reached the school to conduct a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the two injured students were first admitted to Aska hospital and were shifted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur after their condition deteriorated.