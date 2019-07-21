Cricket World Cup 2019

2 students hurt in ‘mysterious’ Odisha blast

Published Jul 21, 2019
BHUBANESWAR: At least two students sustained critical injuries following a “mysterious” explosion inside Magura Upper Primary school in Aska of Ganjam district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when all the students of the school were reportedly going to have their food under the mid-day meal programme.

 

Meanwhile, the two injured students were first admitted to Aska hospital and were shifted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur after their condition deteriorated.

