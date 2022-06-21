YSR district receives highest rainfall in AP

Visakhapatnam: YSR district received the highest rainfall in the state from June 1 to June 20. It received 120mm as against the normal rainfall of 48.1mm this period, registering a 143 per cent increase in rainfall above the normal.

Anantapur district received 100.6mm rainfall against the normal fall of 45mm, registering an increase of 122 per cent. Chittoor received 98.3mm against a normal fall of 52.9mm, registering a hike of 86 per cent.

The lowest rainfall in Rayalaseema was in Kurnool that received 72.4mm against the 55.5mm normal rainfall, registering a 30 per cent increase.

Krishna, Guntur, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari districts recorded deficit rainfall ranging from 30 to 60 per cent, the IMD said.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced, covering entire Andhra Pradesh, most parts Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, northwest Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh.

The trough from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu now runs from south Chhattisgarh to south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at 0.9km above mean sea level.