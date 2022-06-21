  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jun 2022 HC issues notices to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC issues notices to TS on illegal parking fees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jun 21, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Hospitals, cinema halls and commercial establishments collecting parking fees illegally under the guise of maintenance and security expenses
The High Court in 2003, in ’Ch. Madan Mohan Vs MCH’ and on several occasions later made it clear that commercial establishments and apartments had to provide parking to their customers and visitors. (DC file photo)
 The High Court in 2003, in ’Ch. Madan Mohan Vs MCH’ and on several occasions later made it clear that commercial establishments and apartments had to provide parking to their customers and visitors. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, principal secretary of municipal administration, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, director of town planning and others to explain what action was taken against commercial establishments which were collecting parking fees illegally in violation of the earlier orders of the court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the authorities to file counters within four weeks. The bench was dealing with a suo motu PIL on illegal collection of parking fees by hospitals, cinema theatres and other commercial establishments under the guise of maintenance and security expenses.

 

The High Court in 2003, in ’Ch. Madan Mohan Vs MCH’ and on several occasions later made it clear that commercial establishments and apartments had to provide parking to their customers and visitors.

Moreover, rules and by-laws of municipal laws prescribe that the respected municipal authorities shall inspect the site and to confirm that the parking space was allotted to its visitors or customers, before approving the construction of commercial establishments. The court made it clear that such parking space should be provided free of cost.

 

Having observed the violations, the High Court PIL committee headed by Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy directed the High Court Registry to take necessary steps to convert the case to PIL.

On Monday, the bench headed by the Chief Justice issued notices to the authorities.

