  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jun 2022 600 trains affected ...
Nation, Current Affairs

600 trains affected by Bharat Bandh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 21, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Normal life remained largely undisrupted across the country as offices, schools and other educational institutions remained open
Heavy police deployment in cities and railway stations was made across several states, and Section 144 was imposed in many areas ahead of the Bharat Bandh call by various organisations. (Representational Image: DC)
 Heavy police deployment in cities and railway stations was made across several states, and Section 144 was imposed in many areas ahead of the Bharat Bandh call by various organisations. (Representational Image: DC)

New Delhi: The movement of nearly 600 trains was affected on Monday due to the “Bharat Bandh” called by the angry protesters opposing the Centre’s new short-term military recruitment scheme “Agnipath”, but normal life remained largely undisrupted across the country as offices, schools and other educational institutions remained open. The call for the Bharat Bandh came at a time when the Army issued its first notification for the “Agniveer” recruitment rallies, registration for which opens from July.

Heavy police deployment in cities and railway stations was made across several states, and Section 144 was imposed in many areas ahead of the Bharat Bandh call by various organisations. The police video-graphed protests in a few places and several people were arrested.

 

With hundreds of trains getting cancelled, passengers had a harrowing time reaching their destinations. Commuters were stuck in a heavy jam at the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Noida borders due to security checks and the barricades put up by the police. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were in place in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.

Defending the new recruitment scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many decisions may seem “unpleasant” at present but over time the entire country experiences their “benefits”.  “The path of reforms will take us to new milestones,” Mr Modi said while speaking in Bengaluru.

 

In Bihar, which has seen the highest level of violence related to these protests, Internet services were shut down in 20 districts as a precautionary measure. In Haryana, a group of job aspirants blocked the Lal Batti Chowk in Fatehabad, while several others staged a protest on the roads in Rohtak district.  All coaching institutes have been asked to shut down in Haryana’s Jhajjar and Mahendragarh districts, besides the imposition of Section 144 in the districts. Farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait has announced that his group, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, will hold protests against the “Agnipath” scheme on June 24 at various places in Haryana.

 

In Punjab, the police has been asked to monitor the activities of social media groups which are allegedly mobilising or spreading instigating information about the scheme. There was hardly any impact of the bandh in West Bengal, where normal life continued as usual, while in neighbouring Jharkhand a number of schools had been closed.

...
Tags: agnipath, agnipath protests, bharath bandh
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 21 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Driving tests will soon become tough as a new automatic system is being introduced across the country and the state transport departments will be integrated and linked to the new NIC software. (DC file photo)

Driving tests to be made tough; pass via new software

BookMyShow.

Probe ordered against BookMyShow for forming cartel

The High Court in 2003, in ’Ch. Madan Mohan Vs MCH’ and on several occasions later made it clear that commercial establishments and apartments had to provide parking to their customers and visitors. (DC file photo)

HC issues notices to TS on illegal parking fees

The bear was seen roaming in the area with its cubs. (File)

One killed, six others injured in bear attack in Srikakulam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reforms unpleasant but will bear fruit: PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Army issues recruitment notice, PM to meet chiefs

The Army said the “Agniveers” will not have any right to be selected after completion of their four-year tenure. —Representational image/PTI

No jobs for arsonists, declare armed forces

Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Centre, Tuesday announced the short-term recruitment plan to enlist young citizens into the armed forces. (PTI)

Agniveers to get 10% of defence, CAPF jobs

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the ministry of defence for Agniveers meeting the requisite eligibility criteria. The 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard, defence civilian posts and all the 16 DPSUs.

With eye on China, Indian Army carries out Exercise Narayanastra

The Indian Army soldiers carry out Exercise Narayanastra (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->