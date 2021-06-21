Vizag exceeds its target in Sunday’s vaccination drive

The vaccination drive started at 6 a.m. and went on till 7 p.m. at all 572 grama sachivalayams across 98 wards within the corporation limits. — Representational image/PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sunday witnessed total 1,11,589 citizens getting vaccinated in the greater Visakhapatnam area during the state-wide mega vaccination drive launched on the day. With such a turnout, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) achieved the distinction of giving the highest number of vaccinations among all civic bodies within the state.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, GVMC chief medical officer Dr. K. S. L. G. Sastry said “We were doubtful whether we will be able to vaccinate at least 50,000 people. But more than one lakh of them turned up. It is a great achievement for citizens of Vizag with collective efforts made by all our staff.”

The vaccination drive started at 6 a.m. and went on till 7 p.m. at all 572 grama sachivalayams across 98 wards within the corporation limits, Dr. Sastry added.

GVMC mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said she toured Allipuram and the 13th ward to check the vaccination drive. She expressed satisfaction that people have responded overwhelmingly.

Corporation commissioner G. Srijana attributed success of the drive to the hard work put in by ward volunteers and health workers during the last few days in increasing awareness among people about taking vaccination. Srijana said the maximum number of people who turned up had been above 45 years in age and mothers with children aged below five years, the two target groups in Sunday’s drive.