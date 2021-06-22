Nation Current Affairs 21 Jun 2021 Unruly crowds spark ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Unruly crowds spark fear of Covid third wave in post-lockdown Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2021, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 1:40 am IST
Majority of people who are out on the roads claim that they are vaccinated hence not wearing masks properly or following social distancing
A large crowd of people spending time near the Tank Bund area, majority of them without wearing masks, in spite of the Rs 1,000 penalty. (DC Image/SSR)
 A large crowd of people spending time near the Tank Bund area, majority of them without wearing masks, in spite of the Rs 1,000 penalty. (DC Image/SSR)

Hyderabad: As the state government lifted the clampdown on the movement of people and vehicles from Sunday, the city erupted in joy with residents rushing out in the open, without caring two hoots about a possible third wave of the pandemic of which experts have been warning for quite a while.     

These unmindful assemblies of crowds in restaurants, malls, community halls and small gatherings in apartments and complexes create an ideal environment for proliferation of SARS-CoV-2, the Coronavirus that causes Covid-19, said experts. Majority of people who are out on the roads claim that they are vaccinated hence not wearing masks properly or following social distancing.

 

With the second wave on decline, economic considerations led to lifting of lockdown but the manner in which unnecessary activities are taking place has caused concerns among the authorities and medical fraternity.

Despite being vaccinated, the protection is only 80 per cent and there are concerns already being raised by scientists on the emergence of new variants.

The delta variant which was highly transmissible in the country leading to a large number of cases still exists around. Dr Prabhu Kumar C., a senior Covid-19 specialis, said,. "The virus is an organism looking for survival. When people get vaccinated, it looks for means to fight the vaccine and escape it. This means that it evolves with another combination to survive. This survival mechanism of the virus gets a boost when there is opportunity provided by humans — both vaccinated and non-vaccinated. With innumerable host bodies available, their opportunity to survive is much better leading to an increase in their numbers."

 

Experts state that variants from the virus are expected but if the behaviour of people is lax, it gives an opportunity for a stronger variant.

Rushab Shah, a businessman, explained, "Unlocking has been for overcoming the economic crisis and livelihood challenges. But we are seeing luxurious weddings in community halls with more than 100 people participating. No masks and no social distancing. These are super spreader events which have already started."

Interstate travel and movement of people from one part of the country to another also lead to movement of the virus giving it the opportunity that it requires for further strengthening itself.

 

Experts state that only the most necessary and important activities must be allowed while the secondary and luxurious activities must be curtailed till the full population is vaccinated. Dr Minhaj Nasirabadi, general secretary of Indian Psychiatric Society, Telangana branch, said, "The main reason for this behaviour is that people want to come out and enjoy themselves. They are confident not to be infected with the virus as they were previously infected.”

He said that those who have been vaccinated are confident that it will protect them. “With the government lifting the lockdown, they believe that everything is normal and they can go out. The point is that there must be proper awareness on the need to use masks and social distance for their safety and of the community to protect health and also revive the economy. Practical implementation must be the target which will be easy to follow."

 

Experts are of the opinion that livelihood challenges are a consideration but luxurious super spreader events can be avoided till the situation improves.

...
Tags: covid third wave, third wave of the pandemic, covid-19, covid -19 vaccination, economic crisis, economic crisis in india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 22 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh’s mom-kid strategy to counter COVID third wave
Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt
Vizag exceeds its target in Sunday’s vaccination drive

Latest From Nation

The district administration has prepared plans to utilise more funds under MNREGS. (PTI Photo)

NREGS works in full swing in Kadapa

The injured couple somehow managed to reach Prakasam Barrage around midnight and informed the police on duty about the heinous incident. (Representative Image: PTI)

Ministers announce Rs five lakh compensation to rape victim

Sharad Pawar (Photo:PTI)

Pawar renews Third Front bid under Rashtra Manch

Money not deposited into farmers’ accounts, charges TS Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lakshadweep eases COVID lockdown curbs as cases dip

Shops and establishments shall be allowed to open (only five persons inside a shop at a time) in all the islands. (Representative Image: PTI)

Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 88 days

A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a vaccination drive for people belonging to transgender community, at the Raheja Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Rising fuel prices, inflation on main agenda for Congress meeting on June 24

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

India strongly rejects criticism of new IT rules by UN special rapporteurs

The enactment of these rules had become necessary following widespread concerns about increasing instances of abuse of social media and digital platforms, it said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Record 12.56 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Health workers vaccinate a woman at a Municipal school in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham