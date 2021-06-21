Kerala CM slams bureaucratic delay in disposing files

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday flayed bureaucratic delay in disposing files and said the efficiency of civil service should be improved to fulfil the needs and aspirations of common people.

Urging government officials to end the inordinate delay in disposing files and stop red tape complexities by speeding up the file movement, he said they should be ready to accept the fact that people are the real masters in a democratic system.

"There is still a section of officials who tarnish the image of the civil service. They have an attitude that they won't change come what may. Such officials delay the file movement saying trivial things," Vijayan said.

He was speaking in a webinar organised by the NGO union here on civil service and the creation of a newer Kerala.

Stating that the government offices are for the sake of the public, the Chief Minister said officials should be ready to listen to their complaints patiently and give them clear and logical replies.

It is the responsibility of the employees to ensure that the funds set aside for the projects are spent without losing even a penny and stringent action would be taken against those who fail to do so, he added.