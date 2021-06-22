23 villagers in Chittoor given Covaxin after Covishield jabs as first dose

TIRUPATI: The mega Covid-19 vaccination programme at a remote village in the Chittoor district went amiss, as 27 villagers were administered with a mixed dose of vaccine due to an administrative oversight. However, there was no adverse side-effect, claim health officials.

People from Gudayanampalli village in Penumur Mandal were given Covishield vaccine for their first jab in the first week of April. Without checking the details about their first dose, the health staff administered them with Covaxin as the second dose on Sunday last.

Officials said this mistake happened due to technical glitches in the date-entry software. This troubled the health staff in downloading the first dose data, due to which the ANM had to rely on physical records. Health officials said the villagers who received the different dose did not experience any negative side effects. “Those who are responsible for this will be punished,” they said.

“Due to technical glitches, the nurse was unable to download the data. Without checking with the villagers, she administered vaccines to nearly 27 people before she was alerted by the villagers. Fortunately, no one has experienced adverse effects,” district medical and health officer Dr U. Srihari said.

The DM&HO said an inquiry was held into the matter. The medical and health department will seek an explanation from those who did this and action would be taken if a guilt is established, he said.

He said the villagers are supporting the ANM, who administered the different doses. “The villagers say this ANM has been extending great service to them for the past many months. They are requesting us to not take any action on the ANM,” the official said.

The official also maintained that they checked with those who got the different does and found they remained healthy. “Our medical teams are camping at the village and closely observing their health conditions,” he said.

However, the villagers alleged that no health official visited them. They told the media that the mistake was noticed when one of the victims of this oversight saw the vaccine vial and questioned the health officials. The villagers said they are scared about the outcome.