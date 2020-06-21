89th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

411,757

15,413

Recovered

228,181

6,140

Deaths

13,277

306

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi56746312942112 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1453710801337 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka86975391132 Andhra Pradesh84524111101 Bihar7178509849 Telangana70723506203 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam490428499 Odisha4856353415 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation, Current Affairs

Yoga helping COVID patients defeat disease: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 21, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2020, 10:50 am IST
International Yoga Day is being observed digitally this year
A man does yoga on the terrace of his house on International Yoga Day in Mumbai, on Sunday June 21, 2020. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on day of the summer solstice, 21 June. Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the yoga activities this year were held digitally. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
 A man does yoga on the terrace of his house on International Yoga Day in Mumbai, on Sunday June 21, 2020. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on day of the summer solstice, 21 June. Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the yoga activities this year were held digitally. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

New Delhi: In his annual International Yoga Day pitch, prime minister Narendra Modi linked up yoga with the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. He said the world needs yoga more than because the ancient Indian practice is helping COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease.

The coronavirus specifically attacks the respiratory system and pranayama, or breathing exercise, helps in strengthening the lungs, Modi said in his message.

 

Modi's message also contained a nod to the international protests over racism. He said yoga has emerged as a force for unity as it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations.

"Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations," the prime minister said.

In his nearly 15-minute address early Sunday morning, Modi said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever.

Under the shadow of COVID-19, the International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

Yoga Day is going digital for the first time since June 21, 2015, when it began to be celebrated annually across the world, coinciding with the Summer Solstice each year.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy (Ayush) had planned to hold a grand event in Leh, but cancelled it due to the pandemic.

Yoga programmes are organised across the globe by Indian missions every year, but this year will be different. Several missions are organising digital events to mark the occasion. 

...
Tags: international yoga day, pm modi, covid-19 yoga, coronavirus yoga, virus asana


