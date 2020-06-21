Telangana state crosses 500 in Covid-19 cases per day

Collectors and officials being screened before their meeting with Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Hyderabad: The state cracked the 500 cases per day mark for the first time and the overall number cases shot past 7,000 on Saturday. The state logged a record high of 546 cases on Saturday. The toll crossed the 200-mark, with five deaths on Saturday taking the total to 203.

The state has logged 2,000 cases in just seven days, going from 4,974 cases on June 14 to 6,027 cases on June 18 and 7,072 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 458 came from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area and 50 from Ranga Reddy. Jangaon saw a leap with 10 cases in a single day and Karimnagar with 13 cases. A total of 154 patients were discharged, and 3,506 are under treatment.

The state tested 3,188 samples tested in a day, and the total nw stands at 53,757. The ramping up of tests in government hospitals has resulted in more patients being discovered.

A large chunk of government officials within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits have come forward for testing as they have been exposed to suspect Covid-19 cases.