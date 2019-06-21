Cricket World Cup 2019

Yoga should not be misunderstood as a religious practice: Kerala CM

ANI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
‘Anyone can practice yoga; people irrespective of religious and caste boundaries should practice yoga,’ Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.
The Kerala Chief Minister also said that some people in the region are trying to deliberately mislead others over the practice of yoga. (Photo: ANI)
 The Kerala Chief Minister also said that some people in the region are trying to deliberately mislead others over the practice of yoga. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday urged locals not to misunderstand yoga as a religious practice while adding that everyone, irrespective of caste, must practice asanas in order to stay fit and healthy.

"When you perform 'Padmasana' you inhale while raising both your hands; now that is not a common effort but a kind of an exercise. That will help modulate our minds positively. That need not be misunderstood as a religious practice. Anyone can practice yoga; people irrespective of religious and caste boundaries should practice yoga," he said at the state-level celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

"In fact, none of the postures being performed as part of yoga have any connection to any religion," he added.

The Kerala Chief Minister also said that some people in the region are trying to deliberately mislead others over the practice of yoga.

"Will ensure that yoga is practiced all across the state. Lifestyle diseases are affecting us. Yoga provides us with all kind of exercises for our body," Vijayan added.

...
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


