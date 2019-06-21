There should be discussion on fake news in Parliament: Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar said, 'Fake news and information published with malicious intent (on social media) are important subjects and there should be a discussion on them in the House.' (Photo: PTI)

Replying to a question on the topic raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's question on fake news, Javadekar said, "Fake news and information published with malicious intent (on social media) are important subjects and there should be a discussion on them in the House."

Earlier, the Centre had mounted pressure on social media sites and messaging apps to regulate norms accordingly to handle the menace of rumours and fake news on its platform.

WhatsApp has been at the centre of many controversies for allegedly being a platform to spread 'fake news'.