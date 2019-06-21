Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 21 Jun 2019 Stop terror first, P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Stop terror first, PM Modi tells Imran Khan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 1:28 am IST
PM Modi replies to Imran’s letter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Reiterating the Indian position, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly told Pakistan that “it is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility” first before normality in ties, the Indian government said on Thursday.

In a letter dated June 12 to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mr Modi also said India seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan.

 

The letter was written as a response for a recent “congratulatory” letter written to Mr Modi by Mr Khan. The Indian position has been that “talks and terror cannot go together” and that Pakistan has to first stop sponsoring cross-border terrorism aimed against India.  

The external affairs ministry said on Thursday evening that “there is no change in our position” and that “there is nothing in the letter (that calls) for a dialogue”.

According to the MEA, Mr Modi also mentioned the Kartarpur Corridor issue in his letter, saying India was committed and would continue to work for its early operationalisation, adding that the corridor (for Sikh pilgrims to visit the historic gurdwara near the border in Pakistan’s Punjab) should be functional throughout the year.

The letter was written just a couple of days before the two leaders exchanged pleasantries with each other on June 14 at the leaders’ lounge on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, that day.

Similarly, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar has written to Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asking that country to first create an “atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence”.

Mr Jaishankar’s letter too was in response to a “congratulatory” letter sent to him earlier this month by Mr Qureshi.

Responding to queries “regarding replies to congratulatory messages (from) Pakistan”, the MEA said Thursday, “As per the established diplomatic practice, PM (Modi) and EAM (Jaishankar) have responded to the congratulatory messages received from their counterparts in Pakistan.

In their messages, they have highlighted that India seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan. In his message, PM (Modi) said, ‘For this, it is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility’. EAM (Jaishankar) also emphasised the need for an ‘atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence’.”

Dismissing reports in the Pakistani media that India had suggested a dialogue, MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said at a briefing on Thursday evening: “There is no change in our position. There is nothing in the letter (that calls) for a dialogue.”

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, imran khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

K.R. Gowriamma

Legendary communist turns a centenarian today

J. Mercykuttyamma

Tanzania ready to supply cashewnuts: J. Mercykuttyamma

The suicide by Sajan Parayil in exasperation after his efforts failed to get regulatory approval from the officialdom of Anthoor municipality for an auditorium constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore will fade away from public memory soon as the media scavenges for more grotesque events. (Photo: File I Representational)

Killing fields of Babudom

Vembanad lake

Kochi: Chemical waste hits fish wealth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh.
 

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

Vegan food is basically vegetables, fruits and lentils, which essentially cheaper than meats and dairy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Renault Triber: 5 things you should know

Without a doubt the most interesting feature of Renault Triber are the various seating configurations it has to offer.
 

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

The strip of land starts from the curb where two mailboxes have been installed and go under the wall separating the garages. (Photo: Representational)
 

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

A still from The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MEIL’s marvel at Kaleshwaram

K Chandrasekhar Rao

There was theft in Rafale deal, insists Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Triple talaq will have to go: Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind

Chandrababu Naidu was informed a week ago: TG Venkatesh

TG Venkatesh

Karvy BPO staff seek salary dues

Hyderabad-based Karvy Group had launched its BPO in Krishna district to tap the Central government’s push for taking BPO jobs to smaller cities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham