Rahul Gandhi refuses to change his mind on Congress president post

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 1:13 am IST
After the Congress’ rout in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Mr Gandhi had told the CWC of his resolve to quit as party president.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In possibly the clearest indication yet that a Gandhi is unlikely to be the next Congress president, Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that he would stick to his decision to step down as party chief and would not even be involved in the process of selection of the next chief. Mr Gandhi’s comment comes in the backdrop of speculation that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot might be the next Congress president.

Interacting with reporters outside Parlia-ment’s Central Hall on Thursday, Mr Gandhi said he was sticking to his resolve and would not be involved in the process of the selection of the new party president as well.

 

On Thursday, he said there needs to be accountability in the system and he had conveyed his decision to the party that he would stick his resolve to step down.

When asked about the possibility of Mr Gehlot replacing him, the Congress president said: “I am not the one who will appoint the party president. I am not going to get involved in that process, else it will complicate things. The party has to decide.”

