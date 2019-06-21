Cricket World Cup 2019

Palaniswami welcomes Kerala's water offer, says daily supply will help Chennai

Published Jun 21, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
Tamil Nadu CM appealed to Kerala to extend cooperation to store full water in the Mullaiperiyar dam.
Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the people to use water judiciously in view of the shortage situation. (Photo: File)
 Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the people to use water judiciously in view of the shortage situation. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to extend cooperation to store water to the full level in the Mullaperiyar dam.

Welcoming Kerala's gesture to supply water to Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said the neighbouring state had only offered two MLD (million litre per day) for a day whereas every day supply would help. "I thank the Kerala Chief Minister, but 2 MLD water will not be sufficient. We are everyday supplying 525 MLD water (in Chennai) and if 2 MLD water could be given everyday, it will be useful for the people," he said.

 

Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Sholavaram and Red Hills reservoirs here have dried up and despite that supplies were being made to the people, he added.

 Pointing to the Supreme Court judgement on the Mullaiperiyar dam which had said that water could be stored to the full level of 152 ft after carrying out strengthening works, he alleged that Kerala, however, scuttled refurbishment works. "We need every drop of water," he said addressing a press conference here adding people in five districts, including Theni and Ramanathapuram were dependent, on Mullaiperiyar water for their livelihood.

He appealed to Kerala to extend cooperation to store full water in the Mullaiperiyar dam. Also, he appealed to the people to use water judiciously in view of the shortage situation.

