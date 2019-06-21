One poll is need of the hour: Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meet on “One Nation, One Election”, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday that simultaneous elections are the “need of the hour” and repeated the NDA government’s promise that “campaign against black money will be carried forward at a faster pace”.

Mr Kovind also highlighted the Modi government’s resolve to empower every person for a “New India by 2022, underlining the Prime Minister’s social welfare mantra of Sath, Vikas aur Vishwas”.

Sharing the government’s five-year roadmap in his address to the joint session of Parliament, the President said that people have given a “clear mandate” to accelerate the country’s development journey that started in 2014.

Asserting that the government is moving ahead to create a “strong, secure and inclusive” India, Mr Kovind said national security is and touched upon surgical strikes and air strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps. Speaking about India’s spiritual and scientific approach, he said that Kumbh has emerged the biggest holy festival across the globe and India is also ready to reach at moon with its Chandrayaan-2.