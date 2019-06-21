Kerala offers 20 lakh litres water to Tamil Nadu

TN Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has said drought and deficient monsoon had resulted in depletion of groundwater levels.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday expressed willingness to provide 20 lakh litres drinking water to Tamil Nadu, which is facing a water crisis, but the latter has declined it, saying there was “no need for the help at present.”

“Since the major water bodies of Chennai have been facing acute water shortage, the Kerala government decided to extend an helping hand,” a release issued from the Kerala Chief Minister’s office said.

Kerala was prepared to transport 20 lakh litres of drinking water from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai through train.

