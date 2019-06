15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze. (Representational Image)

Kalindi Kunj: A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Kalindi Kunj metro station in the wee hours of Friday.

15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze. Fire-fighting operation is underway.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualty or injury has been reported until now.