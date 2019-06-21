After 196 days, skies open up to surprise Chennaiites

Waterlogging on GST Road near OTA in Chennai due to mild shower on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: After experiencing 196 days of zero rainfall and searing temperatures, Chennai received its first rainfall that brought some relief to the parched city on Thursday.

The Met office has predicted more rain owing to the low pressure area likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal in the next two days.

The metropolis, reeling under heat wave conditions in the last few days, saw the temperature dip sharply as rain lashed the city for more than an hour in the evening.

Several areas including Velacherry, Guindy, Tambaram, Adambakkam, Pallavaram, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), East Coast Road (ECR), Padur, Kelambakkam, Siruseri, Navalur, Semanchery, Porur and Poonammallee experienced showers, bringing much needed respite to residents who have been struggling to get their daily dose of water since the last two months.

Nandanam and Avadi too received a good amount of rainfall Thursday afternoon.

The city has been facing the worst water crisis ever. The failed monsoon in 2018 and deficit rainfall in 2017 northeast monsoon period has led to drastic depletion of ground water levels and rendered the four major lakes - Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills and Cholavaram - which provide water to the city becoming bone dry. As a result, the residents have been forced to rely on tanker water suppliers who have inflated the prices to five times what it was a couple of months ago.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that rains will continue in parts of Chennai for the next six days. The low pressure conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into many parts of central, north and southern Bay of Bengal.

According to N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC “Southwesterly winds will gather strength in the next 2-3 days as the low pressure develops. The system won't intensify into a cyclone.” Chennai had received rain last on Dec. 5, 2018.

“It will also bring a change in the moisture levels that may bring rain to some parts of the city. Once southwesterly winds increase, sea breeze will set in as early as 11.30 am and will bring down the temperature by 2 to 3 degrees,” Puviarasan, said.

Hundreds of temples under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had conducted special pujas and Yagam for rains.

The social media erupted in joy welcoming first rainfall in the city this year. “#ChennaiRains at IIT #Chennai. Finally after February is bliss to hear the sound of #Rains as per #weather blogger Ramanan. #Comk,” tweeted.

Hotel issues advisory for guests to use water judicially: The hospitality industry in Chennai has been suffering from acute water scarcity and several budget hotels which could not meet the daily requirement for water had to close down temporarily.

Against the backdrop of severe stress for water, the Hotel Radisson Blu, situated near Chennai Airport has displayed a notice asking its guests to 'save water' as the city is going through a major water crisis.

“We have taken to ensure that you stay with all the comforts but request you to use water judicially. We are praying to the almighty for rains and we hope we are answered,” the poster read.

Providing interesting updates, Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman, who is known for his weather analysis, wrote on his facebook page “Rains probability in Chennai from today till next 6 days and its good bye to 40+C hot days from tomorrow. As I said earlier, not all spells will be widespread and don't expect rains in north Chennai, when it is raining in south Chennai. Atleast each place in the city will get atleast 2-3 rainy day in the coming spell.”

Not only Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Cuddalore and Puducherry also enjoy chance of rains, he further stated.

“West coast will be activated too. Cauvery catchment should get good rains so will Nilgiris and Valparai regions of Tamil Nadu. Temperature is expected to fall from tomorrow. Let's say

goodbye to 40+ days right from today,” he said posting photos.

According to skymetweather.com, rains started on a light note but became intense soon. As per the rainfall data, Chennai has recorded 29 mm rains in a span of mere three hours from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

These showers also plunged the day maximums significantly from 41 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius at present. Last time when Chennai saw light rain was on February 28 to the tune of 4 mm.