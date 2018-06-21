search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

One’s vulgarity is another’s lyric: HC on Kerala magazine's breastfeeding cover

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2018, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2018, 9:21 pm IST
Citing acclaimed writer William Dalrymple, Kerala HC said the arts of India had consistently celebrated beauty of human body.
Kerala HIgh Court also said, 'as the beauty lies in the beholder's eye, so does obscenity, perhaps.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Grihalakshmi Magazine)
 Kerala HIgh Court also said, 'as the beauty lies in the beholder's eye, so does obscenity, perhaps.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Grihalakshmi Magazine)

Kochi: "What may be obscene to some may be artistic to other; one man's vulgarity is another man's lyric," the Kerala High Court said, dismissing a plea seeking action against a Malayalam fortnightly magazine for featuring a model breastfeeding a baby on its cover page.

"We do not see, despite our best efforts, obscenity in the picture, nor do we find anything objectionable in the caption, for men. We looked at the picture with the same eyes we look at the paintings of artists like Raja Ravi Varma. As the beauty lies in the beholder's eye, so does obscenity, perhaps," a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Antony Dominic and Dama Seshadri Naidu said in an order.

 

Though the order was passed in March, it came in the public domain only now.

Justice Dominic has since retired.

In his petition, a man named Felix M A had submitted that the cover page of the magazine offends Section 3(c) and 5(j), III of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Rules, as well as Section 45 of the Juvenile Justice Act. He also cited sections 3 and 4 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and Article 39 (e) and (f) of the Constitution of India to seek action against the magazine.

"'Shocking one's morals' is an elusive concept, amorphous and protean. What may be obscene to some may be artistic to other; one man's vulgarity is another man's lyric, so to say. Therefore, we can only be subjective about magazine cover depiction," the court said.

It said even the sections relied on by the petitioner failed to convince it that the respondent publishers had committed any offence, much less a cardinal one, affecting the society's moral fabric, and offending its sensibilities.

Observing that Indian psyche has been so mature for ages that it could see the "sensuous even in the sacred", the court said, adding the paintings in Ajanta and the temple architecture were cases in point.

"Kama Sutra -- the Aphorisms of Love -- composed by Vatsyayana many millennia ago, is the first scientific treatise in the world on eroticism," it said.

Citing acclaimed writer William Dalrymple, the court said the arts of India, both visual and literary, had consistently celebrated the beauty of the human body.

Indeed, the whole tradition of yoga was aimed at perfecting and transforming the body, with a view, among the higher adepts, to making it transcendent, omniscient, even god-like.

"The body, in other words, is not some tainted appendage to be whipped into submission, but potentially the vehicle of divinity. In this tradition, the sensuous and the sacred are not opposed. They are one, and the sensuous is seen as an integral part of the sacred," the court said, quoting Dalrymple, a noted writer and art historian. "

We could not express better than what Dalrymple has said in his lyrical prose," the court said, as it threw out the petition.

Tags: kerala high court, breastfeeding, malayalam magazine, grihalakshmi
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Being bisexual can be injurious to health

Risk factors measured included mental distress; health behaviors such as tobacco use, binge drinking, diet, and exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9: What's ahead

The image suggests the Galaxy S10 without any bezels, boasting an all-screen approach.
 

Charging smartphone explodes, kills Cradle CEO

Hassan used both a Blackberry and a Huawei handset as his daily drivers. (Representative Image)
 

Miss India 2018: Want to help transgender community, says winner Anukreethy Vas

Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas (in middle) from Tamil Nadu along with first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and second runner-up Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: 5 talking points as Messi frustrated again

(Photo: AP)
 

The 'chai pi lo' meme is going global thanks to this Yale graduate

He wishes to provide a bridge for Indians to the western world and feels memes are the best way to do it (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

KM Joseph's elevation hangs in balance as Justice Chelameswar retires tomorrow

Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph. (Photo: File)

NSG commandos to be deployed in anti-terrorism operations in J&K soon

The NSG teams will be kept at the disposal of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which is the nodal agency for all anti-militancy operations. (Photo: File/PTI)

Innova ‘low level’ car, K'taka minister demands Fortuner to get 'recognised'

Food and Civil Supplies Minister B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan said, 'I am accustomed to travelling in cars that are big (in height).' (Photo: Facebook screengrab/B.Z Zameer Ahmed Khan)

BJP spread hatred, communal poison against Muslims and Dalits: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said, 'Things have come to such a stage that government officer has audacity to question an adult's marriage.' (Photo: File)

Separatist leader Yasin Malik detained, Hurriyat chairman placed under house arrest

Yasin Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence Thursday morning, a police official said. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham