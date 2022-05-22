Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2022 TSRTC resumes Rs 120 ...
TSRTC resumes Rs 120 for T-24 ticket

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2022, 1:47 am IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 1:47 am IST
This is the ninth hike this year on the RTC bus ticket fares
T-24 ticket, which allows passengers to travel 24 hours as they like in the Greater Hyderabad zone, was launched by the TSRTC for the convenience of those who have more travel destinations in a day. (DC file photo)
 T-24 ticket, which allows passengers to travel 24 hours as they like in the Greater Hyderabad zone, was launched by the TSRTC for the convenience of those who have more travel destinations in a day. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) revived its T-24 ticket fare, which was brought down from Rs 120 to Rs 100, in March on the occasion of Women's Day and continued till Friday. From Saturday, the ticket price has been increased to Rs 120.

This is the ninth hike this year on the RTC bus ticket fares. The corporation which spread its wings to various businesses is yet to attain breakeven on the expenses incurred. T-24 ticket, which allows passengers to travel 24 hours as they like in the Greater Hyderabad zone, was launched by the TSRTC for the convenience of those who have more travel destinations in a day.

 

Tags: telangana state road transport corporation (tsrtc)
Location: India, Telangana


