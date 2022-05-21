Monsoons active over Bay

Visakhapatnam: People sighed with relief in Andhra Pradesh as the maximum day temperature in several parts of the state has drastically fallen in the last 24 hours.

According to IMD Amaravati on Friday, the temperature dropped by 12 degrees Celsius in Anantapur which recorded 27.1 degrees, followed by Kurnool where the mercury dropped by 11.9 and recorded 28.3 degrees, Kadapa the fall was 11.1 degrees and the maximum temperature was 29.2 degrees.

In Kavali and Nellore, the temperature fell by 7.3 and 5.8 degrees. Both the towns registered maximum temperatures of 34.9 and 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Senior scientist at IMD Dr Karunasagar told DC that an upper air circulation extending from Telangana to Rayalaseema and parts of Bengaluru caused the fall of temperature in Rayalaseema and Karnataka region. Rayalaseema and parts of central coastal AP have been receiving moderate rains for the last two days.

He also said the moisture from the Bay of Bengal due to active monsoons blocked the hot winds from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The temperature might shoot up after three days.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into parts of south Arabian Sea, southern parts of Maldives, some more parts of south and East Central Bay of Bengal. He said the monsoons might set in over Kerala by May 27 and AP by June 2, he said.