Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2022 Monsoons active over ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Monsoons active over Bay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 21, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Updated May 21, 2022, 12:26 am IST
People sighed with relief in AP as the maximum day temperature in several parts of the state has drastically fallen in the last 24 hours
Motorists caught in a sudden rain at KPHB colony on Friday. (Photo:DC / R. Pavan)
 Motorists caught in a sudden rain at KPHB colony on Friday. (Photo:DC / R. Pavan)

Visakhapatnam: People sighed with relief in Andhra Pradesh as the maximum day temperature in several parts of the state has drastically fallen in the last 24 hours.

According to IMD Amaravati on Friday, the temperature dropped by 12 degrees Celsius in Anantapur which recorded 27.1 degrees, followed by Kurnool where the mercury dropped by 11.9 and recorded 28.3 degrees, Kadapa the fall was 11.1 degrees and the maximum temperature was 29.2 degrees.

 

In Kavali and Nellore, the temperature fell by 7.3 and 5.8 degrees. Both the towns registered maximum temperatures of 34.9 and 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Senior scientist at IMD Dr Karunasagar told DC that an upper air circulation extending from Telangana to Rayalaseema and parts of Bengaluru caused the fall of temperature in Rayalaseema and Karnataka region. Rayalaseema and parts of central coastal AP have been receiving moderate rains for the last two days.

He also said the moisture from the Bay of Bengal due to active monsoons blocked the hot winds from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The temperature might shoot up after three days.

 

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into parts of south Arabian Sea, southern parts of Maldives, some more parts of south and East Central Bay of Bengal. He said the monsoons might set in over Kerala by May 27 and AP by June 2, he said.

...
Tags: temperature dropped in andhra pradesh, coastal ap, moderate rains, monsoons
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

A massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand. (PTI)

J&K: 9 feared dead after tunnel collapses

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (PTI)

SC transfers Gyanvapi case to district judge

News

Crash guard, bull bar on two-wheelers spell danger

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi on Friday by a special flight. (Photo: DC)

KCR in Delhi, 'Bharat Yatra' from Sunday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GST Council advice not final: SC

Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decisions of the GST Council are only recommendatory in nature and not binding on the Centre and the states. (Photo:PTI)

Allow namaz at Gyanvapi, but protect 'shivling' : SC

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI)

SC uses its power to set free convict

(file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.

Tripura: Eleven MLAs to take oath as ministers

New Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addresses his first press conference after taking oath of the office, in Agartala, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

'Shivling' found at Gyanvapi, claims petitioner; Court orders sealing of area

: Officials leave after a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->