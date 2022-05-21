Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2022 Tunnel on key J& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tunnel on key J&K highway collapses: 9 feared dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published May 21, 2022, 3:42 am IST
Updated May 21, 2022, 7:11 am IST
The officials said three labourers were rescued in injured condition in the initial stage of the operation and hospitalised immediately
A massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand. (PTI)
 A massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand. (PTI)

Srinagar: The chances of survival of at least nine labourers buried under the debris of an under-construction tunnel on the vital Srinagar-Jammu highway since Thursday night are becoming bleak with every passing hour.

The rescue operation, that was started immediately after the tunnel collapsed, was suspended as fresh slabs of stone and mud caved in on Friday afternoon, a report said. Earlier, the corpse of one of the victims had been retrieved from under the debris by the rescuers, said an official. Confirming it, station house officer Nahiem Matoo said that his identity could not be ascertained immediately.

 

Jammu’s divisional commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, and additional DGP Mukesh Singh, after visiting the site, said a massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand.

The officials said at around 10.15 pm on Thursday, the Ajit tunnel of T3 near Khooni Nallah in Ramban district along NH44 caved in, trapping more than a dozen labourers of Sarla Company working at the site. The tunnel is part of a Rs 11,721-crore project for upgrading the 60-km stretch of the road between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district to make it a four-lane highway before December 2023.

 

The officials said three labourers were rescued in injured condition in the initial stage of the operation and hospitalised immediately. One of them, identified as 33-year-old Vishnu Gola from Jharkhand, was later referred to Jammu’s Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, they said.

They said that rock breakers and other equipment were being utilised to rescue nine other labourers who remain buried under the debris. Asked about the chances of their survival, Ramban’s deputy commissioner, Masrat-ul-Islam, said: “Nothing can be said as of now.” He told local news agency GNS: “The length of the tunnel is around three meters only and whether they are inside it or outside the tunnel area is not specifically known. The debris is all around. There are chances of suffocation also. The rescue operation has been going on since 12 am.”

 

He said it was a delicate operation as far as vulnerability was concerned for shooting stones are continuously falling, and for this reason even heavy machinery cannot be employed in the operation.

The missing persons have been identified as Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy(31), Dipak Roy (33), Parimal Roy (38) -- all from West Bengal; Shiva Chowhn (26) from Assam; Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) and Kushi Ram (25), both from Nepal; Muzaffar Ahmed (38) and Ishrat (30), both locals.

...
Tags: jammu tunnel collapse
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Horoscope 21 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Army soldiers evacuate a flood-affected villager after heavy rains in Hojai district of Assam on May 19, 2022. (Biju BORO / AFP)

Assam flood situation remains grim; over 7 lakh affected

Train 07083 will leave Visakhapatnam at 4.20 pm which will reach Secunderabad the next day at 7am and Nanded at 3.10 pm. — DC file image

Summer special trains

The state government has switched over to NIC (National Information Centre) software from January 29. With this, flagship programmes of TS cannot be implemented under MGNREGA. State government itself will have to fund them. — Representational image/PTI

Telangana flagship schemes not in new NREGA software

Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC refuses to stay Gyanvapi mosque survey

Supreme Court (PTI)

Kashmiti Pandit killings sparks protests

Kashmiri pandits raise slogans during their protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat, in Jammu, Friday, May 13, 2022. Bhat, a government employee, was shot at by militants inside his office and later succumbed to injuries on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

GST Council advice not final: SC

Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decisions of the GST Council are only recommendatory in nature and not binding on the Centre and the states. (Photo:PTI)

Relief from tomorrow, no heatwave for next four days in Delhi: IMD

A woman covers her face with her hand to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

India calls out the West, says food grains shouldn't go the way of COVID vaccines

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (PTI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->