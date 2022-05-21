Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2022 Hindu College profes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque

PTI
Published May 21, 2022, 10:31 am IST
Updated May 21, 2022, 10:31 am IST
An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer
Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)
 Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

New Delhi: Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said.

They said Lal was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.

 

An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer.

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared a "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling".

The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is "instigating and provoking", he said in the complaint.

The statement was posted on the issue of a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex which is very sensitive in nature and the matter is pending before the court, the lawyer said in his complaint.

 

Defending his post earlier, Lal had said, "In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself."

...
Tags: social media post, social media post on gyanvapi, college professor arrested
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 21 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Army soldiers evacuate a flood-affected villager after heavy rains in Hojai district of Assam on May 19, 2022. (Biju BORO / AFP)

Assam flood situation remains grim; over 7 lakh affected

Train 07083 will leave Visakhapatnam at 4.20 pm which will reach Secunderabad the next day at 7am and Nanded at 3.10 pm. — DC file image

Summer special trains

The state government has switched over to NIC (National Information Centre) software from January 29. With this, flagship programmes of TS cannot be implemented under MGNREGA. State government itself will have to fund them. — Representational image/PTI

Telangana flagship schemes not in new NREGA software

The TD president is currently on a whirlwind tour of Rayalaseema region as part of Badude Baduru programme aimed at highlighting the “failures” of the YSRC government. — DC image

Groupism plagues TD while Naidu aims to reactivate party



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC transfers Gyanvapi case to district judge

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (PTI)

SC refuses to stay Gyanvapi mosque survey

Supreme Court (PTI)

Tunnel on key J&K highway collapses: 9 feared dead

A massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand. (PTI)

Kashmiti Pandit killings sparks protests

Kashmiri pandits raise slogans during their protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat, in Jammu, Friday, May 13, 2022. Bhat, a government employee, was shot at by militants inside his office and later succumbed to injuries on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

GST Council advice not final: SC

Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decisions of the GST Council are only recommendatory in nature and not binding on the Centre and the states. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->