YSRCP MLA backs Ayurvedic medication for Covid

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 12:39 am IST
To defy orders, organise its distribution in Krishnapatnam today
Legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy/ (DC Image)
Nellore: Even as the district administration issued orders against preparation and distribution of Ayurveda medicines for Covid at Krishnapatnam, till they are certified and permitted by any government agency, legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy was defiant and declared that the distribution would nevertheless commence on Friday.

Krishnapatnam is located in Sarvepalli assembly constituency represented by Govardhan Reddy and the lawmaker’s move to overlook the orders of authorities shocked official circles here on Thursday.

 

A team of Ayush doctors had examined the medicines prepared by Bonigi Anandaiah, without any qualification, and sent samples to a lab in Vijayawada. Though they felt the medicine was harmless, they reported to the Collector that the formulation is not a standards recipe and the method of preparation and dosages is sub-standard. They opined that the ingredients used in the eye drops may harm eyesight in long run. The officials issued the restraining orders in view of the heavy flow of patients to Krishnapatnam.  They feared it would turn another super spreader event like Markaz in New Delhi last year.

 

However, Govardhan Reddy said he would oversee the distribution of medicine in the interest of public health as the Covid virus was spreading like wildfire and thousands were thronging Krishnapatnam, reposing full faith in the free medicine.

The MLA said they would ensure proper Covid safety protocols such as physical distance, wearing of face masks in Krishnapatnam. He questioned the rationale behind stopping the distribution even after the Ayush doctors declared that there was no harm in consuming the medicine consisting of general herbs.

 

Tags: ayurveda medicines for covid, krishnapatnam, mla kakani govardhan reddy, bonigi anandaiah, eye drops for covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


