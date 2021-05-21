Science 21 May 2021 Tibetans adapt to lo ...
Science

Tibetans adapt to low altitude : CCMB study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 21, 2021, 9:53 am IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 9:55 am IST
The study found that the blood parameters when compared to those living in high altitude is different
The work was carried out in CCMB in collaboration with researchers from Ladakh and Karnataka. (Representational Image)
 The work was carried out in CCMB in collaboration with researchers from Ladakh and Karnataka. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Tibetans living in the plains in Bylakuppe Karnataka have adapted to the conditions of the plains according to a study by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

They are the oldest high-altitude inhabitants and their body adjusts to the low-oxygen conditions. In the high altitude there is more hemoglobin concentration in their blood.

 

Those who migrated to the plains 50 years ago to Karnataka were studied and the study found that their hemoglobin levels are normal like those living in the plains.

The study found that the blood parameters when compared to those living in high altitude is different.

Dr K Thangaraj the lead investigator of the study and director of DBT-Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics says, "The blood parameters of those living in plains has adjusted to the local environment. As there is a lot of oxygen in the environment their hemoglobin concentration has normalized. These studies help us understand adaptation of people who migrate to different environments from a molecular point of view."

 

The work was carried out in CCMB in collaboration with researchers from Ladakh and Karnataka.

The study is published in the Journal of Blood Medicine.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: council for scientific and industrial research (csir), cellular and molecular biology
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 21 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Science

The advisory recommended the use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators in offices, auditoriums, shopping malls and other closed public spaces. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Aerosols carrying Covid-19 virus can travel in air up to 10 meters: Centre

A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (PTI)

When to get the second dose if you test positive after the first?

News

Stop Ayuvedic eye drops for Covid treatment, says JVV

There has been an unprecedented spur in the demand for plasma. (Photo: PTI)

Top medical experts welcome move to remove plasma therapy from COVID-19 treatment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Virus infections predominantly by air: Lancet

Their findings shows that anywhere from 33 to 59 per cent of all Covid-19 transmissions in the world were not related to people coughing or sneezing. (Photo: AFP)

Black Fungus time bomb ticking in Covid wake

Though there has been no official word from the state government yet on this emerging threat to lives of current and some recovered Coronavirus patients, mucormycosis – or Black Fungus infection – within this group of people is making some blind and taking lives of others. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Change in sequence of gene can affect production of CYP2C9 protein in human liver

The eight new variants found in this study are also predicted to have similar effect on drug metabolism. — Representational image

Aerosols carrying Covid-19 virus can travel in air up to 10 meters: Centre

The advisory recommended the use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators in offices, auditoriums, shopping malls and other closed public spaces. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Covaxin to use ViroVax's adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute. (Representational Image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham