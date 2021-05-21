Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2021 Mumbai Police files ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai Police files case against captain of Barge P305

ANI
Published May 21, 2021, 1:07 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 1:10 pm IST
According to the Navy, as many as 188 people who were on the barge when it sunk have been rescued and at least 51 bodies have been recovered
Indian Navy carries out the rescue and search operations for the missing crew members of the barge P305, off the Mumbai coast. (PTI)
 Indian Navy carries out the rescue and search operations for the missing crew members of the barge P305, off the Mumbai coast. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Friday registered an FIR against the captain of barge P305, which sank on Monday in the Arabian Sea, 35 nautical miles from Mumbai under the impact of the Cyclone Tauktae.

The barge captain Rakesh Ballav, along with others, has been booked on the basis of a complaint by rescued barge engineer Mustafizur Rehman Shaikh.

 

According to the police, the case has been registered in Mumbai's Yellow Gate police station.

"A case has been registered against Barge P305 Captain Rakesh Ballav and others on the complaint of a barge engineer. The case has been registered under section 304(2), 338 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police said.

Police also said it has launched a search for the Captain.

According to the FIR, despite receiving alerts on Cyclone Tauktae approaching, Captain Rakesh Ballav and others did not make any arrangements for the safety of the staff on board, due to which the barge sank in the cyclone storm and many lost their lives.

 

Barge P305 started drifting after its anchors gave way off the Heera Oil Fields in Bombay High and sank on Monday as cyclonic storm Tauktae brushed past the western coast.

According to the Navy, as many as 188 people who were on the barge when it sunk have been rescued and at least 51 bodies have been recovered from till now with rescue operations still underway.

...
Tags: cyclone tuaktae, barge p305, barge sank in the arabian sea, heera oil fields, barge p305 captain rakesh ballav
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Navy confirms death of 37 personnel onboard barge P305, bodies recovered

Latest From Nation

IPS officer SMH Mirza comes out after being produced by CBI officers in connection with Narada sting operation case, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Calcutta High Court orders house arrest of four leaders held in Narada case

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal, who has been out on bail since May 2014. (PTI file photo)

Goa court acquits journalist Tarun Tejpal of rape charges

The court issued the order on the contention that the State Election Commision failed to comply with Supreme Court guidelines. (Photo: File)

Andhra Pradesh High Court orders cancellation of ZPTC/MPTC polls

The 76-year old leader was undergoing treatment at the KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Former union minister Babagouda Patil dead



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fuel prices hiked across metros, petrol crosses Rs 93 in Delhi

The rates of petrol and diesel are the highest in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Calcutta High Court orders house arrest of four leaders held in Narada case

IPS officer SMH Mirza comes out after being produced by CBI officers in connection with Narada sting operation case, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Former union minister Babagouda Patil dead

The 76-year old leader was undergoing treatment at the KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Bharat Biotech boosts Covaxin production

The additional manufacturing at Chiron Behring would effectively take the volumes up to 100 crore doses per annum, with its own established campuses. — Representational image

Rs 2,29,779.27 crore is Andhra Pradesh's budget

The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham