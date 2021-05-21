Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2021 Former union ministe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former union minister Babagouda Patil dead

PTI
Published May 21, 2021, 11:40 am IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 11:40 am IST
Patil is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters
The 76-year old leader was undergoing treatment at the KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital. (Photo: ANI)
 The 76-year old leader was undergoing treatment at the KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Former union minister and eminent farmer leader Babagouda Patil died a hospital here on Friday, family sources said.

The 76-year old leader was undergoing treatment at the KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital where he died, the sources said.

 

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Born on January 6, 1945 at Chikka Bagewadi in Belagavi district, Patil did his BSc RL Science Institute in Belagavi.

He became an independent MLA from Kittur in 1989 and he won the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum constituency on the BJP ticket in 1998.

He then became the Minister of State for Rural Development (independent charge) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Mourning his death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Babagouda Patil was at the forefront of farmers' struggle who had won election from two assembly constituencies.

 

"He was one of the founder members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha who was always concerned about the farmers and worked towards their well being. He had also served as the union minister in the A B Vajpayee government," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said he was shocked to learn about the demise of Patil.

"Patil had entered politics through peasant struggle. He was one of the foremost farmer leaders in the country. May his soul rest in peace," Eshwarappa tweeted.

 

