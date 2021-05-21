Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2021 Final year medicos s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Final year medicos step extend a helping hand during COVID

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published May 21, 2021, 2:59 am IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 10:19 am IST
Several students from among these 250 have started helping patients reaching out to Seva Bharathi with tele-consultation
Hyderabad: In a follow-up to the directives from the central and state governments to final- year medical students to join duty and serve in Covid wards, over 250 students from medical colleges in the state would do special training outside of their regular fields so as to help those in need. 

The government's directive prompted a team of doctors and public health experts in the state to hold special online webinars to inform and teach students on practical treatments and differences between handling and risk assessment during the first and second Covid waves. 

 

The team led by Dr P.S. Vijayender, a public health expert and professor at one of the medical colleges in the state, has been taking these classes for the past five days. They started it with about 30-40 volunteers from final year medical courses, and are now adding about a 100 every day. 

"My idea to start this training was to help lift off a part of the burden on our medical practitioners. These students on the way to become healthcare workers need to be able to help the needy efficiently. For that, they need expert training from as many doctors as possible before they jump into the real world. So far, practitioners like Dr Karuna Madap, a pediatrician and another doctor from AIIMS Rishikesh have helped with the classes," said Dr Vijayender. 

 

Several students from among these 250 have started helping patients reaching out to Seva Bharathi with tele-consultation.

A final year student, Spoorthi taking the special training, said she has helped about 10-15 patients with different problems relating to Covid. "It has been really helpful. Since last year, we have barely been able to get any practical training. A lot of us are not even sure that we will be able to handle the situation if we volunteer to serve at hospitals as per the government's directive. This has given us an opportunity as well as the confidence to go ahead and help," she said. 

 

...
Tags: final year medical students, covid patients, handle first and second waves of covid, final year medicos to help covid patients, training for final year medical students to handle covid cases, seva bharati, tele-consultation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


