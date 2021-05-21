Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2021 Environmentalist, Ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Environmentalist, Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna dies of COVID-19

ANI
Published May 21, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 3:08 pm IST
The 94-year-old, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardee was admitted to the hospital after his oxygen levels started fluctuating
The environment activist was also actively involved in the Anti-Tehri Dam movement. (Photo: Twitter)
 The environment activist was also actively involved in the Anti-Tehri Dam movement. (Photo: Twitter)

Rishikesh: Renowned environmentalist and Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna succumbed to COVID-19 infection at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Friday.

"Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID-19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today," the AIIMS Rishikesh informed.

 

The 94-year-old, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardee was admitted to the hospital after his oxygen levels started fluctuating on May 8.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat mourned the demise of an environmental activist and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

"Received the most painful news of the demise of Sundarlal Bahuguna, the pioneer of the Chipko movement, Padma Vibhushan, a great environmentalist famously known as Vrikshamitra in the world. My mind is very distressed after hearing this news. This is an irreparable loss not only to Uttarakhand but to the entire country," tweeted the Chief Minister.

 

He said the efforts of Bahuguna, who made the issues of water, forest, and land his priority, and fought for people's rights, will always be remembered.

"He was awarded the Jamnalal Bajaj Award in 1986 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2009 for his significant contribution in the field of environmental protection. In the field of environmental protection, Sunderlal Bahuguna's works will be written in golden letters in history," Rawat added.

The environmentalist had fought for the preservation of forests in the Himalayas for years.

 

He is hugely credited for the success of the Chipko movement that began in 1973 at the foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand (then a part of Uttar Pradesh).

The environment activist was also actively involved in the Anti-Tehri Dam movement.

...
Tags: chipko movement
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Haridwar


Latest From Nation

Indian Navy carries out the rescue and search operations for the missing crew members of the barge P305, off the Mumbai coast. (PTI)

Mumbai Police files case against captain of Barge P305

IPS officer SMH Mirza comes out after being produced by CBI officers in connection with Narada sting operation case, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Calcutta High Court orders house arrest of four leaders held in Narada case

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal, who has been out on bail since May 2014. (PTI file photo)

Goa court acquits journalist Tarun Tejpal of rape charges

The court issued the order on the contention that the State Election Commision failed to comply with Supreme Court guidelines. (Photo: File)

Andhra Pradesh High Court orders cancellation of ZPTC/MPTC polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fuel prices hiked across metros, petrol crosses Rs 93 in Delhi

The rates of petrol and diesel are the highest in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Calcutta High Court orders house arrest of four leaders held in Narada case

IPS officer SMH Mirza comes out after being produced by CBI officers in connection with Narada sting operation case, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Former union minister Babagouda Patil dead

The 76-year old leader was undergoing treatment at the KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Bharat Biotech boosts Covaxin production

The additional manufacturing at Chiron Behring would effectively take the volumes up to 100 crore doses per annum, with its own established campuses. — Representational image

Rs 2,29,779.27 crore is Andhra Pradesh's budget

The total state budget is estimated at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham