53 oxygen generating plants to be set up at Covid hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy declared in AP Legislative Assembly that everyone in the state will be vaccinated against Coronavirus for free once sufficient doses reach Andhra Pradesh. Until then, he asked public to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and make them part of their life.

Replying to the debate on motion of thanks to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s address, the CM pointed out that the government is setting up 53 oxygen generating plants in all identified Covid hospitals across the state, apart from purchasing additional 50 cryogenic tankers, 18,500 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 b-type cylinders at a cost of Rs 309 crore.

Paying his tributes to all those who have lost their lives in the Coronavirus pandemic, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that his government has spent Rs 2,229 crore on dealing with Coronavirus during the past 14 months. But opposition parties, particularly Telugu Desam, are being irresponsible in levelling baseless charges against the government.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government has brought in revolutionary changes in Aarogyasri. The previous government had provided for only 1,000 types of treatments under Aarogyasri. But in the last 23 months, his government has provided for treating 2,400 ailments under Aarogyasri, including Covid-19 and black fungus. He underlined that the government has identified 17 hospitals for treating patients suffering from black fungus.

Asserting that the entire country is fighting the battle with the Coronavirus, Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined that vaccination is the only way to win over the pandemic. He asserted that the government is ready to spend any amount of money to procure vaccines for all aged above 18 in the state. It has already called for global tenders for sourcing vaccine doses.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the state will require seven crore doses to cover all those above 18 years of age. But the centre has so far given only 76.29 lakh doses, which are around 10 per cent of the total requirement. Further, he said only two companies are currently manufacturing vaccines just seven crore doses per month in the country. In this context, he underlined that global tenders have been floated to secure vaccines for Andhra Pradesh.