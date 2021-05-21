Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2021 10-month-old baby wi ...
10-month-old baby wins battle against Covid

Published May 21, 2021
Without panicking, Anand and his wife remained in home quarantine along with Aradhya, as their symptoms were mild
Anand said they felt very happy knowing that their daughter too had pulled through. — By arrangement
KARIMNAGAR:  In what comes as a happy ending of an otherwise gloomy story, a 10-month-old baby girl won her battle against Covid-19 pandemic which continues its dance of death across the globe.

The infant girl, Aradhya, who tested positive for Coronavirus along with her mother, tested negative on Friday after 14 days of home isolation and proper medication.

 

A few weeks ago, Vemula Anand, Aradhya’s father, suspected he might be under virus attack when he started showing symptoms of Covid-19 disease. He went to the hospital and got a rapid test done. He tested negative.
After a few days, Anand noticed similar symptoms in his wife and daughter Aradhya. He took both of them for testing. The result came out positive for both. Without panicking, Anand and his wife remained in home quarantine along with Aradhya, as their symptoms were mild. Anand provided medicines and nutritious food tohis wife and daughter as per advice of doctors.

 

He made sure all of them were cheerful and had proper diet during the treatment. And hope, faith and dedication yielded results. After 14 days of home isolation, Anand, his wife and daughter again went for the test. All three tested negative. Anand said they felt very happy knowing that their daughter too had pulled through.

They expressed thanks to doctors who guided them through home isolation.

 

