58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

113,461

1,433

Recovered

46,002

580

Deaths

3,457

23

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan61543421150 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2605170554 Punjab2005179438 Bihar17315719 Telangana1661101338 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir139067818 Odisha11033937 Haryana100567014 Kerala6914974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2020 Mandya in Karnataka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mandya in Karnataka now leads state's corona tally

DECCAN CHRONICLE | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published May 21, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
3 cases are primary contacts of a 28-year-old returnee from Mumbai.
Maharashtra adds to covid cases in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
 Maharashtra adds to covid cases in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU: People returning from other states are continuing to add to the tally in Karnataka. Along with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, cases have also been traced to Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Of the 116 fresh corona positive cases, at least 53 trace their origin to people who returned from Maharashtra.

Sugarcane capital Mandya has the highest number of active corona positive cases in Karnataka -- 159, with 11 fresh cases from Maharashtra.

 

Mandya, which initially battled the cases of Tablighi Jamaat attendees, is once again facing an uphill task, with majority of its cases coming from neighbouring Maharashtra. 

Following is the breakdown of the 116 fresh cases reported in the state: Twenty-five in Udupi, 15 in Mandya, 13 in Hassan, 11 in Ballari, 9 each in Belagavi and Uttara Kannada, 7 in Bengaluru, 6 each in Dakshin Kannada and Shivamogga, 5 in Dharwad, 3 in Davangere, 2 each in Gadag and Chikkaballapura and one each from Tumkur, Vijayapura and Mysuru. This has taken the total tally to 1578 cases, with 41 deaths.

Out of 25 cases in Udipi, 24 cases trace their origin to Maharashtra. In Hassan, all the 13 cases trace their origin to Maharashtra. Eleven out of 15 cases in Mandya, 3 out of 5 in Dharwad and one each in Tumkur and Mysuru are due to the Maharashtra factor.

In the remaining four cases in Mandya, 3 are primary contacts of a 28-year-old returnee from Mumbai.

Except for one patient with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, the remaining five cases in Shivamogga have a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

All the six cases in Dakshin Kannada have international travel history to UAE.

Three patients in Belagavi have travel history to Jharkhand, while two cases have links to Rajasthan. Three other patients had returned from Maharashtra.

Gadag has two fresh cases - one from Chattisgarh and the other from Maharashtra. Two out of the five cases in Dharwad trace their origin to Telangana.

Four out of seven cases in Bengaluru are from the containment zone Padarayanapura -- all four being the primary contacts of 2 positive patients. In one case, the officials have not yet traced the source of infection and in the remaining 2 cases, the source of infection is a 43-year-old male, who has a travel history to Chennai.

...
Tags: karnataka coronavirus updates, karnataka covid-19, coronavirus updates, migrant crisis
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction. (PTI)

Cyclone Amphan ravages West Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi prays for situation to normalise

Kerala now faces an uphill task. (DC photo)

As non-residents Keralites return, Kerala stares at spike in corona numbers

Representational image. (DC Photo)

Centre issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25

File image of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi for Congress' tweet against PM-CARES Fund



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Amphan ravages West Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi prays for situation to normalise

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction. (PTI)

Centre issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25

Representational image. (DC Photo)

Nepal's new map artificial enlargement, says India

File image of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (PTI)

Movement of corona positive guest workers a big worry

Migrant workers waits at a temporary shelter to register for free travel on a train, during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP)

As non-residents Keralites return, Kerala stares at spike in corona numbers

Kerala now faces an uphill task. (DC photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham