Mandya in Karnataka now leads state's corona tally

BENGALURU: People returning from other states are continuing to add to the tally in Karnataka. Along with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, cases have also been traced to Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Of the 116 fresh corona positive cases, at least 53 trace their origin to people who returned from Maharashtra.

Sugarcane capital Mandya has the highest number of active corona positive cases in Karnataka -- 159, with 11 fresh cases from Maharashtra.

Mandya, which initially battled the cases of Tablighi Jamaat attendees, is once again facing an uphill task, with majority of its cases coming from neighbouring Maharashtra.

Following is the breakdown of the 116 fresh cases reported in the state: Twenty-five in Udupi, 15 in Mandya, 13 in Hassan, 11 in Ballari, 9 each in Belagavi and Uttara Kannada, 7 in Bengaluru, 6 each in Dakshin Kannada and Shivamogga, 5 in Dharwad, 3 in Davangere, 2 each in Gadag and Chikkaballapura and one each from Tumkur, Vijayapura and Mysuru. This has taken the total tally to 1578 cases, with 41 deaths.

Out of 25 cases in Udipi, 24 cases trace their origin to Maharashtra. In Hassan, all the 13 cases trace their origin to Maharashtra. Eleven out of 15 cases in Mandya, 3 out of 5 in Dharwad and one each in Tumkur and Mysuru are due to the Maharashtra factor.

In the remaining four cases in Mandya, 3 are primary contacts of a 28-year-old returnee from Mumbai.

Except for one patient with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, the remaining five cases in Shivamogga have a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

All the six cases in Dakshin Kannada have international travel history to UAE.

Three patients in Belagavi have travel history to Jharkhand, while two cases have links to Rajasthan. Three other patients had returned from Maharashtra.

Gadag has two fresh cases - one from Chattisgarh and the other from Maharashtra. Two out of the five cases in Dharwad trace their origin to Telangana.

Four out of seven cases in Bengaluru are from the containment zone Padarayanapura -- all four being the primary contacts of 2 positive patients. In one case, the officials have not yet traced the source of infection and in the remaining 2 cases, the source of infection is a 43-year-old male, who has a travel history to Chennai.