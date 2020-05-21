Covid19 claims 2 more lives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Even as there appears to be no let up in the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana state, two more persons were reported to have lost their lives to the disease on Wednesday.

This takes the Covid-19 deaths to six in just two days and to 40 so far in the state. One of the persons who died was a 61-year-old man from Motinagar, and the other was an 81-year-old man from Chandrayangutta in the city.

On Wednesday, a total of 27 new cases were registered of whom 12 were labourers returning to the state from other parts of the country. Since people began returning to Telangana from other states, as many as 89 of them in different districts in the state have tested positive for the disease.

The rest of the cases were from Greater Hyderabad area, with nearly all of them coming from two families in Asifnagar locality in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Telangana now has a total of 608 active cases with the state recording a total of 1,661 Covid-19 cases to date, according to the daily Covid-19 bulletin released by the health department. Over the past few days, the state has reported Covid-19 cases from the districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Ranga Reddy, Jagitial, and Hyderabad.