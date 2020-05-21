58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

112,002

5,521

Recovered

45,422

3,113

Deaths

3,434

132

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi110885192176 Rajasthan60153404147 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2560166453 Punjab2005179438 Telangana1661101338 Bihar16075179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2020 Covid19 claims 2 mor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid19 claims 2 more lives in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 21, 2020, 11:25 am IST
Updated May 21, 2020, 11:25 am IST
This takes the Covid-19 deaths to six in just two days and to 40 so far in the state
Covid19 claims 2 more lives in Hyderabad . (PTI Phto)
 Covid19 claims 2 more lives in Hyderabad . (PTI Phto)

Hyderabad: Even as there appears to be no let up in the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana state, two more persons were reported to have lost their lives to the disease on Wednesday.

This takes the Covid-19 deaths to six in just two days and to 40 so far in the state. One of the persons who died was a 61-year-old man from Motinagar, and the other was an 81-year-old man from Chandrayangutta in the city.

 

On Wednesday, a total of 27 new cases were registered of whom 12 were labourers returning to the state from other parts of the country. Since people began returning to Telangana from other states, as many as 89 of them in different districts in the state have tested positive for the disease.

The rest of the cases were from Greater Hyderabad area, with nearly all of them coming from two families in Asifnagar locality in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Telangana now has a total of 608 active cases with the state recording a total of 1,661 Covid-19 cases to date, according to the daily Covid-19 bulletin released by the health department. Over the past few days, the state has reported Covid-19 cases from the districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Ranga Reddy, Jagitial, and Hyderabad.

...
Tags: covid-19, hyderabad, covid-19 cases, telangana state, coronavirus deaths, coronavirus cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

2 BSF jawans shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

Assam registers record 42 corona cases in a day

Migrants are turning out to be the major vectors. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu launches intensive micro-plan to contain corona in red zones

Information Technology companies in the city will have to work according to strict guidelines. (PTI Photo)

IT companies told to follow new SOPs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam registers record 42 corona cases in a day

Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

Covid recovery rate improving: Health Ministry

Covid recovery rate improving. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 pandemic: Corporate hospitals in Hyderabad testing doctors, VIPs in secret

Representational image. (PTI)

Nepal's new map artificial enlargement, says India

File image of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (PTI)

Movement of corona positive guest workers a big worry

Migrant workers waits at a temporary shelter to register for free travel on a train, during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham