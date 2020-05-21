58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

112,002

5,521

Recovered

45,422

3,113

Deaths

3,434

132

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi110885192176 Rajasthan60153404147 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2560166453 Punjab2005179438 Telangana1661101338 Bihar16075179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2020 Covid recovery rate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid recovery rate improving: Health Ministry

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated May 21, 2020, 10:55 am IST
Health ministry officials said the recovery rate has gradually improved from 7.1% to 39.62% now as almost 40%
Covid recovery rate improving. (PTI Photo)
  Covid recovery rate improving. (PTI Photo)

As per government data, till Wednesday 1,06,750 cases have been detected in India with 3303 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 5611 fresh cases and 140 new deaths were reported.

So far 42,297 patients have recovered out of which 3124 were discharged in the last one day.

 

Health ministry officials said the recovery rate has gradually improved from 7.1% when had lockdown started, to 39.62% now as almost 40% of people who were detected with COVID-19 have now recovered.

Among those who have recovered in the last 24 hours is a four-month old girl from Bhopal.  The girl and her father, who works as a nurse at Bhopal's AIIMS, along with another seven-year-old girl were discharged on Tuesday.

Officials said out of the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country only 6.39% needed hospital support. Out of these about 2.9% require oxygen support, 3% require ICU support and 0.45% require ventilator support.

The union health ministry said that the government has allowed home isolation for pre-symptomatic, mild and moderate cases keeping in view that such patients with no fever for 10 days will not spread COVID-19 infection.

Till now ICMR has conducted 25.36 lakh tests to detect virus. In fact, on Tuesday, for the second time, more than 1 lakh tests were done within a span of 24 hours. 

The ICMR is expected to hold a review on the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine to decide on its prophylaxis after reports emerged questioning this medicine’s efficiency in dealing with novel coronavirus virus.

...
Tags: coronavirus cases, covid19 in india, india coronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths, covid death toll, covid 19, covid-19 in india, recovey rate, health ministry, oronavirus cases


Related Stories

Covid cases in India rise as states lift lockdown curbs

Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

2 BSF jawans shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

Assam registers record 42 corona cases in a day

Migrants are turning out to be the major vectors. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu launches intensive micro-plan to contain corona in red zones

Information Technology companies in the city will have to work according to strict guidelines. (PTI Photo)

IT companies told to follow new SOPs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam registers record 42 corona cases in a day

Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19 pandemic: Corporate hospitals in Hyderabad testing doctors, VIPs in secret

Representational image. (PTI)

Nepal's new map artificial enlargement, says India

File image of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (PTI)

Movement of corona positive guest workers a big worry

Migrant workers waits at a temporary shelter to register for free travel on a train, during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AP)

Cyclone Amphan batters Bengal, Odisha: 6.5 lakh evacuated; six dead

Trees sway in gusty winds induced by the super cyclone Amphan hit Rasgovindpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham