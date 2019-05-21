LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Yogi Adityanath sacks Rajbhar from cabinet, minister hits back

Mr Rajbhar had recently sent a letter to the chief minister stating that he was resigning from the Cabinet but was not accepted then.
New Delhi: A day after seventh and the last phase polling for the Lok Sabha elections concluded and most exit polls predicted BJP led NDA retaining power with a thumping majority, NDA ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was sacked from Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday.

Sulking over seat-sharing formula and miffed with not giving due importance in the state government, Mr Rajbhar had fielded party candidates from several constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and supported Congress and SP-BSP alliance candidates on some seats in Lok Sabha polls.

 

The UP chief minister recommended to the state governor Ram Naik immediate sacking of Mr Rajbhar from his Cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP.

Governor Ram Naik accepted the recommendation and relieved Mr Rajbhar from his post of backward class welfare and divyangjan empowerment minister, an official spokesperson said on Monday. Chief minister also recommended that all other SBSP members holding the rank of minister of state be removed immediately, the spokesperson said.

Mr Rajbhar has often been making controversial statements against the saffron party, the latest being during the Lok Sabha election campaign when he said that BJP members should be “thrashed” with shoes.

He had handed back the portfolio to the Yogi Adityanath government in February, accusing it of neglecting OBCs and discriminating against them.

A recalcitrant Rajbhar appeared before the media soon afterward and “welcomed” the decision of the CM. “I welcome the decision (to sack me). The decision taken by the chief minister was a delayed one,” Rajbhar said. “Had the decision been taken around 20 days ago, it would have been much better.”  “By taking the decision, he (Adityanath) has proved he does not endorse my war against poverty,” he told reporters.

