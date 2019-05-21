LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2019 Why hesitate to decl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Why hesitate to declare DMK is with Congress? AIADMK asks MK Stalin

PTI
Published May 21, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
'It is clear that Stalin is only keen on securing cabinet berths (for the DMK) and not following (coalition) principles,' AIADMK said.
Asked if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would be a part of the next Union cabinet formed by 'whichever party', Stalin had said, 'I can respond to this only after the conclusion of counting on May 23.' (Photo: File)
 Asked if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would be a part of the next Union cabinet formed by 'whichever party', Stalin had said, 'I can respond to this only after the conclusion of counting on May 23.' (Photo: File)

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu hit out at DMK chief M K Stalin on Tuesday for saying his party would decide on being part of the next Union cabinet formed by "whichever party" after the Lok Sabha results, asking what was his "hesitation" over standing firmly with ally Congress.

Asked if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would be a part of the next Union cabinet formed by "whichever party", Stalin had said, "I can respond to this only after the conclusion of counting on May 23."

 

Latching on to his statement, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) mouthpiece "Namathu Amma" pointed out that the DMK was an ally of the Congress and therefore, Stalin should have said his party would only be a part of the UPA cabinet.

"If he was an honest leader and a politician who stood by his principles, shouldn't he have said that the DMK will not be part of any other (central) cabinet than the one headed by the Congress?," a write-up in the AIADMK mouthpiece asked.

"What is the logic behind saying he will respond to this after counting," it added. Recalling state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan's recent statement that the DMK was in talks with the saffron party, possibly for a post-poll alliance, the article said she had "exposed Stalin's double standards".

Read:  We will win, we are talking to DMK: Tamil Nadu BJP president

"It is clear that Stalin is only keen on securing cabinet berths (for the DMK) and not following (coalition) principles," it charged. What was the "hesitation" on his part to declare that his party would be a part of only the Congress-led alliance and not any other grouping, it asked.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, aiadmk, dmk, mk stalin, congress
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational Image

Opposition leaders meet the EC to complain against EVMs

Unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station. (Photo: Representational)

TMC-BJP clashes: Train services disrupted, bomb hurled outside railway station in WB

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram K. Rajashekharan (Photo: File)

Will Sabarimala help BJP in Kerala? Exit polls say ‘no’

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
 

Polish mother gives birth to sextuplets

The babies were born in the pregnancy’s 29th week and their individual weights range from 890 grams to 1,300 grams. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

An anecdote of two genocides: Rwanda and Sri Lanka

Dozens of surrendering Tamils, including senior Tiger political leaders and their families, had been shot dead by soldiers. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Goods worth Rs 1 cr damaged as fire breaks out at shop in Kerala

The two-storey Chellam Umbrella Mart and its godown were engulfed in fire. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Proud Father': Jyotiraditya Scindia after son graduates from Yale, tweets photos

The 23-year-old, Mahanaryaman Scindia graduated from Yale University in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

AIADMK asks counting agents to be alert over DMK's 'dishonest practices'

Palaniswami is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister while Panneerselvam is his deputy. (Photo: PTI | File)

Lokayukta team raids three locations related to commercial tax official

The Lokayukta officials started the raids at around 5:30 am in the morning. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Due to technical snag, Delhi Metro services affected on Yellow Line

Huge rush of morning commuters was seen at metro stations. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham