Shashi Tharoor rubbishes exit polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2019, 3:54 am IST
He was referring to Australian PM Scott Morrison's unexpected victory against Labour Party's Bill Shorten.
Thiruvananthapuram: While Shashi Tharoor, UDF candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, rubbished the exit polls predicting his defeat, NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan feared that cross-voting had taken place to prevent the BJP's victory.

Tharoor tweeted, "I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India, many people don't tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results," he tweeted. He was referring to Australian PM Scott Morrison's unexpected victory against Labour Party's Bill Shorten.

 

Kummanam said, "even exit polls cannot find out whether there was cross-voting." He feared that the CPM had traded votes against the BJP. "This explains why the chief minister maintained that I will lose the elections. But he has not revealed who will win," said Kummanam. Kummanam exuded confidence about his victory despite cross-voting. He also claimed that it was due to cross-voting that he was defeated in the 2016 Assembly elections from Vattiyoorkavu. The BJP has put high hopes on his victory in the LS elections, he added.

Tags: shashi tharoor
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


