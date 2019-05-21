LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

‘Result will be in consonance with exit polls’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Most exit polls of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 have predicted Narendra Modi led BJP retaining power.
Arun Jaitley
 Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Slamming exit poll doubters, Union minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that when multiple exit polls convey the same message, “the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message.” Most exit polls of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 have predicted Narendra Modi led BJP retaining power. The verdict will be out on May 23. The Union minister asserted that EVMs play no role in exit polls and when the verdict is out the Opposition’s “fake issue” of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale.

“The hard reality is that when multiple exit polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message. Exit polls are based on personal interviews.  The EVMs have no role. If the results of the exit polls and final results on the May 23 are in the same direction, the Opposition’s fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale,” wrote the senior BJP leader in a blogpost titled “The message of exit polls.”

 

“The hard reality is that when multiple Exit Polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message,” he said.

