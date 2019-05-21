'Proud Father': Jyotiraditya Scindia after son graduates from Yale, tweets photos

The 23-year-old, Mahanaryaman Scindia graduated from Yale University in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Proud father and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took microblogging site Twitter to share his son's graduation on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old leader, who is contesting from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency, tweeted a picture of him with his son, seen wearing the graduation robe.

I feel extremely proud as a father today that my son @AScindia graduates from @Yale University. A special moment for the entire family.



Proud to be by your side as you graduate, son! #yalecollege #classof2019 pic.twitter.com/kt8ELVqmtm — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 19, 2019

The 23-year-old, Mahanaryaman Scindia graduated from Yale University in the US.

Mahanaryaman received warm congratulations from numerous leaders and friends.

congratulations to the young man and proud parents. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 19, 2019

Like father like son.(look more like brothers) ... @AScindia is a handsome young man, congratulations on your graduation. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 19, 2019

The royal descent Mahanaryaman Scindia had been rigorously campaigning for his father. He made a vote appeal on Twitter to go out and vote on May 12, the day, when his father's constituency went to polls in the Sixth phase of national elections.