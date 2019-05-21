LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 21 May 2019 'Proud Father&# ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Proud Father': Jyotiraditya Scindia after son graduates from Yale, tweets photos

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published May 21, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Mahanaryaman received warm congratulations from numerous leaders and friends.
The 23-year-old, Mahanaryaman Scindia graduated from Yale University in the US. (Photo: Twitter)
 The 23-year-old, Mahanaryaman Scindia graduated from Yale University in the US. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Proud father and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took microblogging site Twitter to share his son's graduation on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old leader, who is contesting from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency, tweeted a picture of him with his son, seen wearing the graduation robe.

 

The 23-year-old, Mahanaryaman Scindia graduated from Yale University in the US.

Mahanaryaman received warm congratulations from numerous leaders and friends.

The royal descent Mahanaryaman Scindia had been rigorously campaigning for his father. He made a vote appeal on Twitter to go out and vote on May 12, the day, when his father's constituency went to polls in the Sixth phase of national elections.

...
Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, mahanaryaman scindia, yale university
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational Image

Opposition leaders meet EC with EVM concerns

Unidentified men hurled a crude bomb outside Kankinara railway station. (Photo: Representational)

TMC-BJP clashes: Train services disrupted, bomb hurled outside railway station in WB

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram K. Rajashekharan (Photo: File)

Will Sabarimala help BJP in Kerala? Exit polls say ‘no’

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
 

Polish mother gives birth to sextuplets

The babies were born in the pregnancy’s 29th week and their individual weights range from 890 grams to 1,300 grams. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

An anecdote of two genocides: Rwanda and Sri Lanka

Dozens of surrendering Tamils, including senior Tiger political leaders and their families, had been shot dead by soldiers. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIADMK asks counting agents to be alert over DMK's 'dishonest practices'

Palaniswami is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister while Panneerselvam is his deputy. (Photo: PTI | File)

Lokayukta team raids three locations related to commercial tax official

The Lokayukta officials started the raids at around 5:30 am in the morning. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Due to technical snag, Delhi Metro services affected on Yellow Line

Huge rush of morning commuters was seen at metro stations. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)

SC stays Delhi HC order disallowing black money law to operate retrospectively

The bench issued notice to Khaitan and asked him to file his response to the government's petition within six weeks. (Representational Image)

It is nonsense: SC dismisses plea to count 100 per cent VVPATs

A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra refused to entertain the plea filed by a Chennai-based organisation 'Tech for All', saying that a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had already dealt with the matter and passed an order. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham