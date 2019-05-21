Move to topple Kamal Nath government begins

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh BJP has asked governor Anandiben Patel to call a special session of the state Assembly to hold a floor test of the Congress government led by chief minister Kamal Nath alleging that it had lost its majority.

Speculation had been rife in MP that the BJP could make such an attempt if it gets a majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the Kamal Nath government through the use of “corrupt practices” and said that in doing so they are trying to negate the mandate of the people of the state.

The Congress’ Madhya Pradesh in-charge, Mr Deepak Babaria, said: “The BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh through corrupt practices. They are trying to negate the mandate of the people of Madhya Pradesh given in favour of the Congress in the Assembly elections a few months ago, and the people will not forgive them for this.”

In elections for the 230-member Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP, coming a close second, got 109.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and Independents four seats. The Congress had taken power from the BJP after the Assembly polls.

Two short of the majority mark on its own, the Congress has the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party in the House.

Hours after the BJP demanded the Congress government in the state prove its majority in the Assembly. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday said his government was ready for a floor test.

Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava said his party will ask governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the Assembly "to discuss important issues and test the Congress government's strength."