Mann Ki Baat may return in June

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published May 21, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 1:14 am IST
All India Radio is understood to have been asked to prepare for unveiling of his monthly talk show Mann Ki Baat.
New Delhi: Confident of his return to power, even as the country still awaits the results of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, All India Radio is understood to have been asked to prepare for unveiling of his monthly talk show Mann Ki Baat.  

The maiden show of the second possible Modi term is expected to be telecast in June after he assumes office and wherein he is expected to thank the country for its continued confidence in his leadership. The last such address to the nation by Narendra Modi during was made in Mann Ki Baat programme aired on February 24.

 

During the first programme, if Modi returns to power, it is expected that the Prime Minister will thank the people of the nation for listening to him and sharing their thoughts and suggestions through the programme over the past several years.

Tags: pm narendra modi, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


