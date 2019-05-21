Elections 2019: Amit Shah to host dinner for NDA allies today

New Delhi: Upbeat over the exit poll predictions, the BJP has called a meeting of its NDA allies on Tuesday, which will be followed by a dinner hosted by party president Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present on both occasions.

With most of the exit polls predicting a second term for the Narendra Modi-led NDA with a thumping majority, the BJP, sources said, could also hold a meeting of its MPs on May 24, a day after the Lok Sabha election results are is out.

The BJP, including Mr Modi, had been asserting that the ruling alliance would retain power by a comfortable majority.

In a related development, Union minister Nitin Gadkari met RSS second-in-command Bhaiyyaji Joshi in Nagpur, at the Sangh’s headquarters. The RSS and its cadre play a key role in the BJP’s election strategies and both leaders, it was learnt, also discussed the exit poll verdict as well as the feedback from the ground received by the RSS from parliamentary seats across the country.

Sources said JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Sources said that before the NDA leaders meet, the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Modi, Mr Shah, home minister Rajnath Singh and Mr Gadkari, among others, would meet at the party headquarters.

In a boost to the NDA, Odisha’s ruling BJD led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik indicated it might join hands with the BJP-led coalition if it forms the government at the Centre.

Odisha is the one of the key states where the BJP failed to gain much in 2014 and was under Mr Shah’s radar for expanding the party’s organisational and support base. The exit polls have predicted significant gains for the BJP in Odisha.

“Going by the exit polls, if the NDA forms the government at the Centre, then we could very much be part of the government. Whoever understands our problem like special category status, we are with them. We are open to that,” BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik was quoted as saying. The BJD had at various times backed the NDA government.